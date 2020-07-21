Man armed with weapons and explosives took about 20 people hostage in the western city of Lutsk .

Police are negotiating with the man in the western city of Lutsk, officials have said.

LUTSK, Ukraine (AP) — An armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said. Police sealed off..

Police boost presence near bus with hostages in Ukraine A man who said he was armed with weapons and explosives seized a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Tuesday and took a number of people on board hostage, police said.

Ukrainian rock band O. Torvald performs vertical concert in Kyiv to give fans an opportunity to dance and sing in safety. (July 21)

Ukraine stand-off ends as police storm bus and free all gunman's hostages after hours of negotiations, officials say

The gunman who took some 20 people hostage in a western Ukrainian city has freed them after President Volodymyr Zelensky fulfilled his rather strange wish...

An armed man seized a long-distance bus and took people in it hostage in northwestern Ukraine on...

The gunman who took some 20 people hostage in a western Ukrainian city has freed them after President...

LUTSK, Ukraine (AP) — An armed man seized a long-distance bus and took people in it hostage in...

Yaw Amponsah PAC yaw RT @BBCBreaking : Ukraine stand-off ends as police storm bus and free all gunman's hostages after hours of negotiations, officials say https… 55 minutes ago

Deji Sadiq Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff Man armed with weapons and explosives took about 20 p… https://t.co/61PFEpDE0L 51 minutes ago