Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff

Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe
Ukraine bus standoff: Hostages freed after PRESIDENT fulfills gunman’s bizarre requestThe gunman who took some 20 people hostage in a western Ukrainian city has freed them after President Volodymyr Zelensky fulfilled his rather strange wish...
WorldNews
Ukraine police storm bus and free gunman's hostagesUkraine stand-off ends as police storm bus and free all gunman's hostages after hours of negotiations, officials say
BBC News
Rooftop rock concert in KyivUkrainian rock band O. Torvald performs vertical concert in Kyiv to give fans an opportunity to dance and sing in safety. (July 21)
USATODAY.com
Police boost presence near bus with hostages in Ukraine
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Lutsk City of regional significance in Ukraine
Police: Armed man holding some 20 people hostage in UkraineLUTSK, Ukraine (AP) — An armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said. Police sealed off..
WorldNews
Ukraine gunman holds 20 hostages on busPolice are negotiating with the man in the western city of Lutsk, officials have said.
BBC News
