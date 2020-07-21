Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff

Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff

Man armed with weapons and explosives took about 20 people hostage in the western city of Lutsk.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Ukraine bus standoff: Hostages freed after PRESIDENT fulfills gunman’s bizarre request

 The gunman who took some 20 people hostage in a western Ukrainian city has freed them after President Volodymyr Zelensky fulfilled his rather strange wish...
WorldNews

Ukraine police storm bus and free gunman's hostages

 Ukraine stand-off ends as police storm bus and free all gunman's hostages after hours of negotiations, officials say
BBC News

Rooftop rock concert in Kyiv

 Ukrainian rock band O. Torvald performs vertical concert in Kyiv to give fans an opportunity to dance and sing in safety. (July 21)
 
USATODAY.com
Police boost presence near bus with hostages in Ukraine [Video]

Police boost presence near bus with hostages in Ukraine

A man who said he was armed with weapons and explosives seized a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Tuesday and took a number of people on board hostage, police said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Lutsk Lutsk City of regional significance in Ukraine

Police: Armed man holding some 20 people hostage in Ukraine

 LUTSK, Ukraine (AP) — An armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said. Police sealed off..
WorldNews

Ukraine gunman holds 20 hostages on bus

 Police are negotiating with the man in the western city of Lutsk, officials have said.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Armed man seizes bus, holds 10 hostages in Ukraine

LUTSK, Ukraine (AP) — An armed man seized a long-distance bus and took people in it hostage in...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNYTimes.com


Ukraine bus standoff: Hostages freed after PRESIDENT fulfills gunman’s bizarre request

Ukraine bus standoff: Hostages freed after PRESIDENT fulfills gunman’s bizarre request The gunman who took some 20 people hostage in a western Ukrainian city has freed them after President...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SBS


Ukraine police trying to defuse hostage situation on bus

An armed man seized a long-distance bus and took people in it hostage in northwestern Ukraine on...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsSBS



Tweets about this

Notinmynameuk1

Notinmynameuk Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff https://t.co/b0yOCfi38n 15 minutes ago

OpaJappy

OPA JAPPY Ukraine police free hostages in bus stand-off https://t.co/q6dwAm47Cw 20 minutes ago

Shuk_bi

Shukur Biya UPDATE: Ukraine police free all hostages trapped on bus https://t.co/Rg6bvRDgzq https://t.co/cyPRKGvyu5 36 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff Man armed with weapons and explosives took about 20 p… https://t.co/61PFEpDE0L 51 minutes ago

pac_yaw

Yaw Amponsah PAC yaw RT @BBCBreaking: Ukraine stand-off ends as police storm bus and free all gunman's hostages after hours of negotiations, officials say https… 55 minutes ago

juako2001

joaquin ★ Яким.☭ RT @I_Katchanovski: BBC initially reported #FakeNews that "Ukraine police storm bus and free gunman's hostages." In fact, videos show that… 2 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AJEnglish: UPDATE: Ukraine police free all hostages trapped on bus https://t.co/Hyt8u3hH56 https://t.co/rA2EGeNycU 4 hours ago

naverix

Pamela Plaza Matamoros RT @CGTNOfficial: Police free hostages from bus in western #Ukraine as standoff ends without casualties https://t.co/EDXAkQzRQf https://t.c… 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police in Ukraine seen responding to hostage situation [Video]

Police in Ukraine seen responding to hostage situation

A gunman has taken around 20 hostages on a bus in Ukraine's Lutsk on Tuesday (July 21). Footage shows multiple armed officers in positions behind a vehicle close to the scene. According to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:19Published
Huge police cordon set up in response to Ukraine hostage situation [Video]

Huge police cordon set up in response to Ukraine hostage situation

Police in Lutsk, western Ukraine have set up a large police cordon in response to an armed man who has taken around 20 hostages on a bus today (July 21). Footage shows the perimeter that has been..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:16Published
Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine [Video]

Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Facebook that "shots were heard, the bus was damaged."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published