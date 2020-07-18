Global  
 

Police boost presence near bus with hostages in Ukraine
A man who said he was armed with weapons and explosives seized a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Tuesday and took a number of people on board hostage, police said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Facebook that "shots were heard, the bus was damaged."

