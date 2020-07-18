Police boost presence near bus with hostages in Ukraine

|
Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe
Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine
Ukraine gunman holds 20 hostages on busPolice are negotiating with the man in the western city of Lutsk, officials have said.
US works to bolster Ukraine's Navy to confront Russian threat(CNN)The US is working to bolster Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014, an effort that comes as Moscow strengthens..
Iran sends black box of Ukrainian plane to FranceIran says the plane, which had 176 people on board, was mistaken for a cruise missile.
Lutsk City of regional significance in Ukraine
