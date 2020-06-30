Canadians are snapping a new sight at Niagara Falls
The tourist hotspot of Niagara Falls has gained a new photo-op for social distancing Canadian visitors on board ferries taking them into the mist of the falls: crowds of Americans.
Libby Hogan reports.
One person dead after Falls fireWILL LOWERY SAYS IT WAS SHORTLY AFTER 11 Monday night HE HEARD A LOUD BOOM IN HIS NEIGHBORHOOD THEN SAW FLAMES SOT: I KNOW THERE’S AN OLD MAN WHO STAY UPSTAIRS I COULDNT’ GET TO HIM HE SAYS SOON..
Several Niagara Falls attractions are reopeningSeveral Niagara Falls attractions are reopening
Skunk Family Using Crosswalks in Niagara FallsOccurred on June 22, 2020 / Niagara Falls, New York, USA Info from Licensor: I am a businessman, living in GA (USA). I love to travel. I am very fond of taking pictures and videos. I have many..