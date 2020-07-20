Global  
 

A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released

A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new photos of Prince George which were taken by his mother in honour of their son's seventh birthday.

