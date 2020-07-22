Alan Garner, Marshall County Asst. Superintendent

-school starts august 20th pat joining us via zoom this morning, is assistant superintendent for marshall county schools-- alan garner.

Mr. garner, good morning, thank you for joining us!

Give us an idea of the sanitation methods you will use in schools?

How confident are you that you have enough supplies for the whole school year?

What's the general sense there about parents and teachers returning to school - given the risk of the spread of the virusw?

What do you think the most challenges will be in implementing protocols like wearing masks and social distancing?

We know you're expecting to get more guidance on athletics this week.

How have workouts bee going and how do you think practices will begin to play out?

Every year marshall county is hit hard by the flu.

What procedures do you have in place - especially as we're dealing with this current pandemic?

We understand you have chrome books and hot spots.

Talk to us about the one to one initiative???

Alan garner, assistant superintendent marshall county schools.

Thank you for your time this morning.

