Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drake sets Twitter ablaze after he name-checks Stormzy's ex Maya Jama
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Drake sets Twitter ablaze after he name-checks Stormzy's ex Maya Jama

Drake sets Twitter ablaze after he name-checks Stormzy's ex Maya Jama

Drake has set Twitter alight after name-checking British rapper Stormzy's ex-love Maya Jama in his latest track.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Drake (musician) Drake (musician) Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor

Headie One and Drake to drop 'Only You Freestyle' tonight [Video]

Headie One and Drake to drop 'Only You Freestyle' tonight

Headie One and Drake have a new collaboration called 'Only You Freestyle' on the way.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:49Published
DJ Khaled and Drake are dropping 2 new songs [Video]

DJ Khaled and Drake are dropping 2 new songs

DJ Khaled and Drake Are Dropping 2 New Songs. Khaled took to Instagram to reveal the news.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Stormzy Stormzy British rapper

Stormzy says Black Lives Matter represents 'hundreds, thousands of years of pain' [Video]

Stormzy says Black Lives Matter represents 'hundreds, thousands of years of pain'

The Black Lives Matter movement represents "hundreds, thousands of years" of "real pain", according to Stormzy.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:26Published
Stormzy becomes one of 'The Good Guys' [Video]

Stormzy becomes one of 'The Good Guys'

Stormzy joins The Good Guys, who are a decorating company from Croydon and once a month they do a ‘give back’ and decorate the room of a deserving young person.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Maya Jama Maya Jama British television and radio presenter

Maya slams gender pay gap: Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts [Video]

Maya slams gender pay gap: Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts

Maya Jama has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:15Published
Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body [Video]

Maya Jama fed up of people 'hyper sexualising' her body

Maya Jama is fed up with people "hyper sexualising" her body after she wore a dress that showed off her curves.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts [Video]

Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts

Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts The star has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid...

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:15Published
Eskimo Pie’s plan to rename incites outrage on Twitter [Video]

Eskimo Pie’s plan to rename incites outrage on Twitter

Eskimo Pie, the company behind the chocolate-covered ice cream treat, is joining the recent slew of other companies in changing its name and marketing, .much to the chagrin of people who don’t..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published
Twitter Is Experimenting with a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature [Video]

Twitter Is Experimenting with a New 'Audio Tweet' Feature

Employees Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin explained the new feature in a blog post.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published