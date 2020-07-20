Kanye West: I've tried to divorce Kim Kardashian West
According to Kanye West, he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.
Kim Kardashian West 'deeply upset' as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private lifeKim Kardashian West feels Kanye West has "crossed a line" by airing their "private family matters" during a presidential campaign rally.
Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdownComedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.
Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concernsHalsey has asked her fans to "offer silence" to Kanye West if they can't show compassion amid concerns he's having a manic episode as part of his bipolar disorder.