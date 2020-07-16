Global  
 

Idris Elba to receive the BAFTA Special Award
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Idris Elba to receive the BAFTA Special Award
'Luther' star Idris Elba is to receive the BAFTA Special Award later this month.
Idris Elba to receive special Bafta TV award

The star of Luther and The Wire will be honoured during a virtual Bafta TV awards later this month.
