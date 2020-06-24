Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police

Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police

[NFA] Passengers in a car opened fire on a crowd of mourners on Chicago's South Side, and some funeral attendees returned fire, leaving at 14 people wounded.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

AP Top Stories July 22 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 22nd: More negotiations over COVID-19 relief deal; Authorities and protesters clash in Portland; 14 shot outside Chicago..
USATODAY.com

Chicago violence: Fourteen mourners shot outside funeral home

 The shooting comes amid a surge in violence and a threat by President Trump to send in federal agents.
BBC News

Shootout At Funeral Leaves 14 Wounded In US

 A shootout outside a funeral left 14 people wounded Tuesday in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of US cities led..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Antibody tests show virus rates 10x higher

 Chicago, Jul 21 (AP) Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, US government data published Tuesday...
WorldNews

South Side, Chicago South Side, Chicago Area of the City of Chicago, Illinois, USA

14 hurt in shooting outside Chicago funeral home

 Fourteen people were injured, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago's..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cops: 15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

CHICAGO (AP) — Fifteen people were injured, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldDenver Post


Police: At least 9 wounded in South Side Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — At least nine people have been wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side,...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

19-year-old charged in fatal shooting of two teens in Chicago [Video]

19-year-old charged in fatal shooting of two teens in Chicago

Chicago police announced charges in a shooting that killed two teens on the South Side.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:47Published
One Person In Custody After Chicago Police SUV Shot On Southeast Side [Video]

One Person In Custody After Chicago Police SUV Shot On Southeast Side

One person is in custody after a shooting incident involving a Chicago police SUV. The vehicle ended up with two bullet holes in the windshield after gunfire near 113th and Avenue L on the city's..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
COPA Recommends Firing 3 Chicago Police Officers [Video]

COPA Recommends Firing 3 Chicago Police Officers

The city's police watchdog agency has recommended the Chicago Police Department fire three officers, accusing them of using excessive force, and lying about it, in two separate incidents.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:20Published