Rob Liefeld concedes 'Deadpool 3' may never happen Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published on July 22, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 00:55s - Published Rob Liefeld concedes 'Deadpool 3' may never happen Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has confronted the fact there may not be another sequel in the superhero franchise but added that he’s fine about it because he has to live with the fact that he had two amazing experiences, two movies he’s extremely proud of. 0

