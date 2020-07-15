Global  
 

PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite"
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was a "lamentable" approach to the issue.

Report by Connerv.

