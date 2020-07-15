PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite"

Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was a "lamentable" approach to the issue.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn