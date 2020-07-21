Global  
 

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate

China said on Wednesday the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation.

Firetrucks were seen outside and U.S. media reported documents were being burned in the courtyard.

