More than a quarter of people in the U.K. experienced mental health problems during early Covid-19 lockdown.

Women are almost twice as likely as men to have lost their job and suffered an anxiety attack during...

La Trobe University The first study to examine the mental health and wellbeing of practitioners who support some of Victoria's most vul… https://t.co/XwigQDIqaY 9 hours ago

La Trobe News Bgo RT @latrobe : The first study to examine the mental health and wellbeing of practitioners who support some of Victoria's most vulnerable fam… 8 hours ago