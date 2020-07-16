Former Pres. Obama and Joe Biden Sit Down for a Socially Distanced Conversation
Former Pres. Obama and Joe Biden Sit Down for a Socially Distanced Conversation
Former President Obama and Vice President Biden are back together again for a social distant sit down conversation.
Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.
