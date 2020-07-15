Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive double the amount back.

Former vice president Joe Biden was among those targeted, with his tweet claiming he was “giving back to the community.” Joe Biden's hacked tweet, via Twitter Hackers initially attacked cryptocurrency leaders and companies before expanding to leaders in tech, entertainment and politics.

Twitter’s investigation of the breach found that several employees’ accounts were compromised in a “coordinated social engineering attack.” There is little evidence to support who is behind the attack, though experts remain concerned as they note the hackers could have caused much more damage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED)

BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED) Several prominent twitter accounts were apparently hacked on Wednesday, including Barack Obama, Joe...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •SBSSeattle Times


Twitter Accounts Of Elon Musk, Bezos, Jo Biden, Obama & Others Hacked

In one of the biggest coordinated attacks, the Twitter accounts of famous people and companies were...
Fossbytes - Published Also reported by •SBSSeattle TimesThe Register


Twitter staff targeted by 'coordinated social engineering' attack as hackers hijack verified accounts in Bitcoin scam

Overnight, Twitter suffered a massive attack by hackers who tried to use the verified accounts of...
betanews - Published


Tweets about this

vinodsharma1834

Vinod Sharma #HTL 🕉️ RT @iPrabhakarSP: Twitter security going against bitcoin hackers 🤣😂 Barack Obama and Bill Gates @Twitter Account are not safe...So what we… 45 seconds ago

5_News

Channel 5 News Twitter has been forced to apologise after high profile accounts like Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Bill Gates were h… https://t.co/ON4Sh2sy2m 1 minute ago

Niyolaaa

Faridah RT @Drexzydan: Elon Musk, Apple, Barack Obama, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye west, Uber, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos & some others have been hacked, to be… 1 minute ago

doughman007

Bubba RT @MMcrypto: Here’s a list of VERY hacked twitter account: 📍Barack Obama 📍Joe Biden 📍Elon Musk 📍Floyd Mayweather 📍Kanye West 📍Changpeng… 1 minute ago

RajeevS27545206

Raj#NAMO RT @ANI: Maharashtra Cyber issues an advisory following the hacks of Twitter accounts of several eminent personalities including former US… 2 minutes ago

IkwapMatthew

Wash your hands! RT @businessinsider: A Twitter employee reportedly gave hackers access to an internal tool that allowed them to take control of the account… 2 minutes ago

Crypto_Browser

CryptoBrowser Major VIP Twitter Accounts Hijack Results In $118,000 BTC Loses: Billionaires Jeff Bezos And Bill Gates, Former U.S… https://t.co/sZERCmxPmI 2 minutes ago

Classical3110

本気の出せないGonta RT @FNBRHQ: So far the following accounts have been hacked: Kanye West Elon Musk Bill Gates Jeff Bezos Apple CashApp Uber Mike Bloomb… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published
Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective [Video]

Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective

The Twitter account of major companies and individuals have been hacked to promote a bit-coin scam. The accounts include former Vice President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, and Bill Gates. Twitter is..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published