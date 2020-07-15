Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive double the amount back.

Former vice president Joe Biden was among those targeted, with his tweet claiming he was “giving back to the community.” Joe Biden's hacked tweet, via Twitter Hackers initially attacked cryptocurrency leaders and companies before expanding to leaders in tech, entertainment and politics.

Twitter’s investigation of the breach found that several employees’ accounts were compromised in a “coordinated social engineering attack.” There is little evidence to support who is behind the attack, though experts remain concerned as they note the hackers could have caused much more damage.