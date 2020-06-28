Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

Global  
 

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The Tesla CEO's account issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET this afternoon reading, The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, presumably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet. The tweet was then deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion. It read before also getting deleted. Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address. It was also later deleted. Both accounts are continuing to post new tweets promoting the scam almost as fast as they are deleted. Shortly after the initial wave of tweets, the accounts of Apple, Uber, and Kanye West have also been hacked and are promoting the show widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals. Popular crypto Twitter accounts, including those of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and widely used wallet app Coinmbase, were also compromised. Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company's shares declined 2.3% post market.

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests to people to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin. The tweets said they would double the payment in return.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates 'hacked' in apparent Bitcoin scam

 Posts appear on several major Twitter accounts requesting transfers in the cryptocurrency.
Russian Activists Use Bitcoin, and the Kremlin Doesn't Like It

 MOSCOW — No government can stop bitcoin transactions, which suggests the cryptocurrency is an ideal way for dissidents and activists to raise funds. This..
Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not 'highest bidder'

 Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to..
Bill Gates Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine

Bill Gates Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine

Bill Gates talked about the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Gates the "final hurdle" to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine will be ensuring that people decide to take it. Gates said testing vaccine candidates with a wide variety of populations and age groups can prove challenging. Still, Gates believes that "a lot" of people will take a vaccine when one becomes available. According to Business Insider the billionaire believes herd immunity can be achieved if 70% to 80% of people take the vaccine.

Bezos, Musk, Gates, Obama and others target of cryptocurrency hack on Twitter

 Attempt is one of the largest digital security scams to have hit the internet.
Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH

Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH

U.S. President Donald Trump's planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children, a White House spokesman said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Trump defends frequent golfing, saying 'my exercise is playing'

 (CNN)President Donald Trump on Sunday defended what he described as his "exercise" regimen, tweeting a justification for his frequent golf outings and claiming..
Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar

Last 4 US Presidents agreed on importance of relationship with India: EAM Jaishankar

Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing where he spoke on India-US relationship. He said, "Think back at last 4 US presidents- Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton and you would agree that you can't find four people in world less similar to each other. Yet one thing on which they agreed is importance of India and need to strengthen that relationship. Maybe some of it is our charm but I think a lot of it is also their thinking. We have a very strong political, strategic, security, technology, economic relationship and defence corporation with the United States."

Kanye West will appear on Oklahoma presidential election ballot, files first federal candidate paperwork

 Kanye West's unlikely bid for the presidency moved forward with two key filings, including one ensuring he'll be on the Oklahoma election ballot.
Jon Hamm to Star in, Produce 'Fletch' Comedy Reboot, Nick Cannon Responds to ViacomCBS Firing & More | THR News

Jon Hamm to Star in, Produce 'Fletch' Comedy Reboot, Nick Cannon Responds to ViacomCBS Firing & More | THR News

ViacomCBS has terminated their relationship with Nick Cannon, Kanye West's road to the White House has seemingly come to an end and Jon Hamm is set to star in a reboot of 'Fletch,' the 1980s Chevy Chase movie.

Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News

Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News

The musician's 11th-hour White House attempt meant he had little-to-no time gather enough signatures in order to appear on state ballots.

