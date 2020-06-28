Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.
A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The Tesla CEO's account issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET this afternoon reading, The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, presumably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet. The tweet was then deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion. It read before also getting deleted. Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address. It was also later deleted. Both accounts are continuing to post new tweets promoting the scam almost as fast as they are deleted. Shortly after the initial wave of tweets, the accounts of Apple, Uber, and Kanye West have also been hacked and are promoting the show widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals. Popular crypto Twitter accounts, including those of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and widely used wallet app Coinmbase, were also compromised. Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company's shares declined 2.3% post market.
Bill Gates talked about the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Gates the "final hurdle" to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine will be ensuring that people decide to take it. Gates said testing vaccine candidates with a wide variety of populations and age groups can prove challenging. Still, Gates believes that "a lot" of people will take a vaccine when one becomes available. According to Business Insider the billionaire believes herd immunity can be achieved if 70% to 80% of people take the vaccine.
U.S. President Donald Trump's planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children, a White House spokesman said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar attended 'India Global Week 2020' through video conferencing where he spoke on India-US relationship. He said, "Think back at last 4 US presidents- Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton and you would agree that you can't find four people in world less similar to each other. Yet one thing on which they agreed is importance of India and need to strengthen that relationship. Maybe some of it is our charm but I think a lot of it is also their thinking. We have a very strong political, strategic, security, technology, economic relationship and defence corporation with the United States."
ViacomCBS has terminated their relationship with Nick Cannon, Kanye West's road to the White House has seemingly come to an end and Jon Hamm is set to star in a reboot of 'Fletch,' the 1980s Chevy Chase movie.
