What you need to know: July 22

It's burning just west of susanville - scorching some nine-thousand acres, at this hour it is only 7 percent contained.

An evacuation order remains in place for the area around lake forest estates.

### two firefighters have been injured battling the gold fire!

It is burning near the community of adin - in lassen county.

The fire chief paul lem-ke was one of two firefighters injured - with burns to his face and arm.

The other firefighter hurt -- suffered minor injuries.

The fire sparked early monday, near highway 139.

It has burned 85-00 acrews and is at five percent containment- there are evacuations in place.### the badger fire in siskyou county burned 557 acres it is 45-percent contained burns.

Evacuation orders lifted along the west side of highway 263 in the hawkinsville area.### the platina fire in shasta county burned 340 acres and is 65 percent contained.

It started southwest of redding sunday afternoon.

Three firefighters were injured - but all have been treated and released.

The fire is still under investigation.### butte county could be the latest county added to the state's coronavirus watch list.

In order to be placed on the state watch list - public health reps say the rate of infections have to be 100 cases per 100-thousand people.

Right now - butte is averaging at least 115 cases per day.

The watch list would take effect this saturday.

America breaks past a thousand coronavirus deaths a day.

This as the cdc believes cases in some areas could be 10 times higher than reported.

And president trump is back to daily briefings.

While captial hill negotiates the next stimulus package.

Drawing criticism from democratic leaders president trump signed a memo seeking exclude undocumented immigrants from the upcoming 2020 census.

Census results determine state's seats in the house of representatives and how federal funds are divided.

California governor gavin newsom is responding to that executive order in a statement saying "in california, we will not back down from our historic work to achieve a fair and accurate census count."

