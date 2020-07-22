Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process"
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Labour: Ruling part of the 'healing process'

Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process"

Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC Panorama programme - is part of a "healing process".

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Angela Rayner Angela Rayner Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour to pay damages to anti-Semitism whistleblowers [Video]

Labour to pay damages to anti-Semitism whistleblowers

Labour will pay "substantial damages" to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism. The party also issued an unreserved apology over "defamatory and false allegations" made following a BBC Panorama investigation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published
Duchess of Cornwall attends Highgrove ceremony [Video]

Duchess of Cornwall attends Highgrove ceremony

The Duchess of Cornwall has received the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles from the Duke of Edinburgh in an unusual ceremony staged at both Highgrove, Gloucestershire and Windsor Castle today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published

Facebook investigates misleading Trump post using Ukraine photo

 The US president posts an ad purporting to show violence in the US - but the image is from Ukraine.
BBC News
Prince Philip appears at Windsor Castle ceremony [Video]

Prince Philip appears at Windsor Castle ceremony

The Duke of Edinburgh has made a rare public appearance at Windsor Castle, during a ceremony to transfer the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this