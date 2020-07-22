Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process"

Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC Panorama programme - is part of a "healing process".

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn