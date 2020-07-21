Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown

On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown.

Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

In one tweet West Slammed Kim for meeting rapper Meek Mill in a hotel to discuss 'prison reform.'

West said that meeting prompted him to seek a divorce from Kim.

West called Kris Jenner Kris-Jong-Uhn.

Kanye also said he was worth over $5-billion, an unsubstantiated sum.

Kanye even claims that Kim wants doctors to kidnap and imprison him.

People Magazine says Kanye is having a manic bipolar episode.

Sources tell the magazine that the Jenner-Kardashian family loves Kanye and wants him to get help.