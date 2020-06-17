Kanye West Asks Fans If He Should Run for President in 2024 | Billboard News
Just 24 hours after a late-night storm of posts on Twitter, West tested the waters for another tilt at the White House.
imhotep RT @UPROXX: "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."
Kim Karda… 3 seconds ago
Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 ElectionKanye West announced Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election. The rapper's declaration positions him as a challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump. West tweeted; "We..
Kanye West Talks Michael Jackson, Fashion & More in New Interview With Pharrell | Billboard NewsAs music fans continue to champion a potential 'Verzuz' battle between Kanye West and Pharrell, on Thursday (June 11), they received endless gems in a new interview between the two hip-hop luminaries.