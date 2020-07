10 Years Of One Direction

10 years ago, Simon Cowell decided to bring together four solo acts on X Factor to create boy band One Direction.

Since that fateful moment, Zayn, Niall, Harry, Louis and Liam went on to takeover the world with four albums and 326 shows across four global tours to become the biggest boy band that the world has ever seen.

Hereโ€™s everything you need to know about One Direction.