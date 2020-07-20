Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont On Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Coronavirus Update: U.S. Places Nearly $2 Billion Order for Pfizer Vaccine



Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:43 Published 4 hours ago

UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva



The United Kingdom will receive 30 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, making it the partnership's first agreement with any government. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 5 hours ago