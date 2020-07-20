Global  
 

Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont On Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Research
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 43:57s
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont On Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont On Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont spoke at Pfizer Groton to discuss progress in the search for a coronavirus vaccine.

