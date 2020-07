'Don't have to wait for vaccine': WHO chief on controlling Covid pandemic

Director General of the World Health Organisation spoke on controlling the Covid-19 pandemic with various measures as efforts to develop a vaccine continue.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that strong leadership, community engagement, and a comprehensive strategy with a focus on contact tracing can help control the outbreak.

He also gave the example of the campaign against Ebola.

