Neowise comet illuminates nigh sky in the Philippines

This is the spectacular moment the Neowise comet was seen over the Philippines.

Onlooker, Jonasm recorded the time-lapse video of the illuminated night sky on July 20 in Baculud, Ilagan City, the Philippines.

He said: " I was so very grateful to see a once in a lifetime view of the comet Neowise despite that there were clouds forming everywhere I'm looking forward to seeing more of its majestic sight in the next few days.

Neowise is distant from Earth with its closest approach on July 22-23 being almost as far away as Mars.

However, it is still visible in the night sky to the naked eye, hovering near the northern horizon.