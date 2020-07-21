Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raab: We are on the Dunn's side
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Raab: We are on the Dunn's side

Raab: We are on the Dunn's side

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the government are on the side of Harry Dunn's family, who have raised concerns that not enough is being done in his case.

Mr Raab highlighted that changes had been made to diplomatic immunity arrangements.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Dominic Raab hosts German foreign minister at Chevening House [Video]

Dominic Raab hosts German foreign minister at Chevening House

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hosts German minister of foreign affairs Heiko Maas at Chevening House in Kent.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat' [Video]

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published
Dominic Raab rejects idea that UK avoided investigating Russia [Video]

Dominic Raab rejects idea that UK avoided investigating Russia

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Russia was a “top national security priority” and the UK was prepared to “call out” Moscow over issues such as cyber attacks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Pompeo praises UK for its response on Hong Kong and Huawei [Video]

Pompeo praises UK for its response on Hong Kong and Huawei

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has praised the UK's 'principled response' to Huawei and Hong Kong during a statement alongside Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Westminster. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

Death of Harry Dunn Death of Harry Dunn Fatal road traffic collision resulting in UK/US diplomatic controversy

Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged' [Video]

Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged'

The mother of Harry Dunn has reacted to the news that Britain and the US have agreed to “plug the loophole” that allowed her son's alleged killer to claim diplomatic immunity.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Immunity rule changed in wake of Harry Dunn death

 UK and US agree to amend "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity
BBC News
Shapps: Justice for Dunn family "would be right" [Video]

Shapps: Justice for Dunn family "would be right"

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said it "would be right" to get justice for Harry Dunn and his family. Mr Dunn was killed in a vehicle collision outside a US air base last year. The driver, Anne Sacoolas, has claimed diplomatic immunity in the US. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Harry Dunn death: Loophole which allowed Anne Sacoolas to claim immunity scrapped under deal with US

 A loophole that allowed the US diplomat's wife who caused the death of British teenager Harry Dunn to claim immunity has been scrapped, under a new deal with..
Independent

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process" [Video]

Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process"

Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC Panorama programme - is part of a "healing process". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:18Published
Labour to pay damages to anti-Semitism whistleblowers [Video]

Labour to pay damages to anti-Semitism whistleblowers

Labour will pay "substantial damages" to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism. The party also issued an unreserved apology over "defamatory and false allegations" made following a BBC Panorama investigation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published
Duchess of Cornwall attends Highgrove ceremony [Video]

Duchess of Cornwall attends Highgrove ceremony

The Duchess of Cornwall has received the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles from the Duke of Edinburgh in an unusual ceremony staged at both Highgrove, Gloucestershire and Windsor Castle today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published

Facebook investigates misleading Trump post using Ukraine photo

 The US president posts an ad purporting to show violence in the US - but the image is from Ukraine.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rosemarie593

CrystalWhite RT @SkyNews: "We're on their side, we feel there is a denial of justice here." Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks after the UK and US a… 1 hour ago

SkyNews

SkyNews "We're on their side, we feel there is a denial of justice here." Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks after the… https://t.co/T4cHFuyj5A 2 hours ago

fotopak

okeh RT @RidgeOnSunday: "We're on the side of the family" Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab says the case of Harry Dunn is "heartbreaking" and ad… 3 days ago

jamesmaquino1

James Aquino RT @Malcy43: @SecPompeo You will be meeting Dominic Raab and confronted with the demand to send felon Anne Sacoolas back to UK to face what… 3 days ago

Malcy43

Malcolm Welch @SecPompeo You will be meeting Dominic Raab and confronted with the demand to send felon Anne Sacoolas back to UK t… https://t.co/7KCU6z1R6N 3 days ago