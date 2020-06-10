Global  
 

German and British Foreign officials rescue fallen flag
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had to right a fallen German flag - which had toppled over in the high winds outside Chevening House after today's press conference.

Report by Connerv.

