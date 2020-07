'Hold your breath...': PM Modi invites US firms to invest in India at USIBC event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit hosted by the US-India Business Council.

He invited US businesses to invest in India to give a fillip to revival from the slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM listed the various sectors in India in which investment would pay off great returns.

He also joked that he was acting as an investment consultant without the fees.

