Bilic proud of promotion Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 06:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Bilic proud of promotion Slaven Bilic said he is extremely proud to guide West Brom back to the Premier League after the Baggies drew 2-2 draw with QPR on the final day of the Championship season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this