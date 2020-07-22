Global  
 

Coast-wide Immunization Fair for kids taking place Friday
Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, head start, or day care.

If your child hasn’t done so yet, there’s still a little time.

- - mississippi state law requires- children to be immunized- against childhood diseases to - enter public or - private school, head start or - day care.

- so, if your child hasn't done s- yet, there's still a little - time.

- news 25's toni miles tells us - about one free immunization fai- coming up in biloxi this week.- - the clock is ticking down - - and so is the opportunity to ge- your child's required shots - - before school begins.

- - - - wendy williams, md, coastal - family health pediatrician: - "this friday is going to be the last day in our long series- of immunization fairs we've had- this summer.

This is the- - - - time to definitely come along - and take advantage."

&lt;splice> "the immunizations will be for those entering- kindergarten and those entering- seventh grade.

Those- are the two main groups that- will need them.

If there are- kids in that group who- need catch up shots, we'll- definitely be there for them."

The immunizations are available- for any child who - lives on the mississippi gulf - coast this friday at coastal- family- health's pediatric clinic on- division street in biloxi - from 9 am to 2 pm-and it's free- bring your id for - registration-and if you're from- out of state, - bring your child's immuinizatio- records.- parents of seventh graders are- reminded their children - must have their t-dap shot.

- wendy williams, md, coastal - family health pediatrician "whe you arrive for your - immunizations, you'll be greete- at the table.

We'll get your- registration.

You can - take care of that while you're- in the car.

Once we know what - you need, and we're ready - for you, we'll call you in the- clinic.

You come in the clinice- you'll get your immunizations - and you'll be on your way."

&lt;splice> "right now doctor's offices are really- getting slammed.

Nobody really- wants to be there because of th- concern for - covid.

&lt;splice> so if you need- them, this is the time to come- because you may not - have an opportunity to do it- before school starts."

Toni miles, news 25: "and for those of you who have kids who- are physically going- back to school, here are a few- tips to help keep your kids saf- from germs."

Wendy williams, md, coastal - family health pediatrician: "th most important thing- to remember is to keep your - hands clean.

Wash your hands- frequently.

We- can practice that at home with- our kids.

We can practice that- at home if we need to.- the other thing is to practice- wearing masks.

It doesn't come- naturally.

It's not - the easiest thing.

Some of us - think our kids can't do it, but- they really can,- especially if we work with them- and make it fun."

In biloxi, toni miles,




