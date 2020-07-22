Coast-wide Immunization Fair for kids taking place Friday

If your child hasn’t done so yet, there’s still a little time.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, head start, or day care.

Intentional - behavior.

The clock is ticking down and so is the opportunity to get your child's required shots before school begins.

Wendy Williams, MD, Coastal Family Health pediatrician: "This Friday is going to be the last day in our long series of immunization fairs we've had this summer.

This is the time to definitely come along and take advantage."

"The immunizations will be for those entering kindergarten and those entering seventh grade.

Those- are the two main groups that- will need them.

If there are kids in that group who need catch up shots, we'll definitely be there for them."

The immunizations are available for any child who lives on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this Friday at Coastal Family Health's pediatric clinic on Division Street in Biloxi from 9 am to 2 pm - and it's free. Bring your ID for registration - and if you're from out of state, bring your child's immunization records. Parents of seventh graders are reminded their children must have their T-dap shot.

Wendy Williams, MD, Coastal Family Health pediatrician: "When you arrive for your immunizations, you'll be greeted at the table.

We'll get your- registration.

You can take care of that while you're in the car.

Once we know what you need, and we're ready for you, we'll call you in the clinic.

You come in the clinic, you'll get your immunizations and you'll be on your way."

"Right now doctor's offices are really getting slammed.

Nobody really wants to be there because of the concern for COVID.

So if you need them, this is the time to come because you may not have an opportunity to do it before school starts."

Toni Miles, News 25: "And for those of you who have kids who are physically going back to school, here are a few tips to help keep your kids safe from germs."

Wendy Williams, MD, Coastal Family Health pediatrician: "The most important thing to remember is to keep your hands clean.

Wash your hands- frequently.

We can practice that at home with our kids.

We can practice that at home if we need to. The other thing is to practice wearing masks.

It doesn't come- naturally.

It's not the easiest thing.

Some of us think our kids can't do it, but they really can, especially if we work with them and make it fun."

In Biloxi, Toni Miles, News 25.