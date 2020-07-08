Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Thrill Kill': Man Videos Himself Murdering A Sleeping Homeless Person

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
'Thrill Kill': Man Videos Himself Murdering A Sleeping Homeless Person

'Thrill Kill': Man Videos Himself Murdering A Sleeping Homeless Person

A Las Vegas man is now in custody by law enforcement and will be charged with multiple felonies.

According to Newser, police say Noah Green, 21, recorded a disturbing cellphone video of himself killing a sleeping homeless man.

Unprovoked, he also allegedly shot a man in the chest, who was walking his dog in a park at the time.

Green was arrested late Friday, not far from his apartment several blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip.

He's being held on murder, attempted murder, concealed weapon, and jaywalking charges.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi minor's sexual assault: One man arrested by police; victim in hospital [Video]

Delhi minor's sexual assault: One man arrested by police; victim in hospital

A 33-year-old history-sheeter identified as Krishan has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in the national capital on August 4th, 2020. The victim was admitted to AIIMS. Delhi CM Arvind..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:51Published
Who is El Marro? The violent leader of the drug trafficking Cartel detained in Mexico known for 'emotive videos' [Video]

Who is El Marro? The violent leader of the drug trafficking Cartel detained in Mexico known for 'emotive videos'

Mexican police and military forces on Sunday (August 2) arrested the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel who spread violence through north-central Mexico and fought a years-long turf battle with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:04Published
Florida Man Goes Berserk in Costco When Asked to Wear a Mask [Video]

Florida Man Goes Berserk in Costco When Asked to Wear a Mask

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — The combination of Florida man and Costco was never going to end well and on the 27th of June, this man was caught on camera throwing a red-faced hissy fit after an elderly..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:59Published