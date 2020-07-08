'Thrill Kill': Man Videos Himself Murdering A Sleeping Homeless Person

A Las Vegas man is now in custody by law enforcement and will be charged with multiple felonies.

According to Newser, police say Noah Green, 21, recorded a disturbing cellphone video of himself killing a sleeping homeless man.

Unprovoked, he also allegedly shot a man in the chest, who was walking his dog in a park at the time.

Green was arrested late Friday, not far from his apartment several blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip.

He's being held on murder, attempted murder, concealed weapon, and jaywalking charges.