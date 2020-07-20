Allegheny Co. Creates Team To See Which Businesses Aren't Following Coronavirus Orders

Allegheny County is launching a team that will visit businesses and use checklists to see who is following coronavirus orders. The name of the business and a copy of the checklist will then be posted..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:51Published
For the first time, dozens of restaurant owners in Allegheny and surrounding counties are meeting to discuss what they need to do now in order to keep their businesses alive following Gov. Tom Wolf's..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:55Published