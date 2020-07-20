Global  
 

Allegheny Co. Creates Team To See Which Businesses Aren't Following Coronavirus Orders
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Allegheny County is launching a team that will visit businesses and use checklists to see if they're following coronavirus orders, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

