Trump says closing more Chinese consulates 'possible'
Trump says closing more Chinese consulates 'possible'

Trump says closing more Chinese consulates 'possible'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (July 22) it was "always possible" he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Department's order to close Beijing's consulate in Houston.

