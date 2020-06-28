Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay awayLarge group of supporters defy police dispersal zone as team lifts trophy in empty stadium
Independent
Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark successLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy to seal the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources