Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings

Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings

Fans of Liverpool gathered for a celebration outside their team's soccer stadium on Wednesday (July 22), as players inside finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Klopp praises Liverpool's 'absolutely special' Premier League campaign

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay away

 Large group of supporters defy police dispersal zone as team lifts trophy in empty stadium
Independent
Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy

Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy

Liverpool fans watch fireworks lighting up the night sky outside Anfield as the Reds lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark success

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy to seal the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News

Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League

Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League

West Brom fans celebrate promotion back to the Premier League. Fans gathered outside The Hawthorns, before they were allowed onto a section of the car park. Players emerged into the other part of the car park to celebrate, before returning into the stadium when fans broke through the barrier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team

Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team

West Bromwich manager Slaven Bilic says he was as proud to be promoted to the Premier League with his current team as he was to manage his national team of Croatia for six years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Liverpool fans gather outside Anfield to celebrate title win despite warnings

Liverpool fans have gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the club’s Premier League win despite...
Liverpool fans urged to watch team lift Premier League trophy from home

Liverpool fans are being warned to stay at home to watch their team lifting the Premier League...
Merseyside Police to take action against Liverpool fans who gather at Anfield

Merseyside Police’s chief constable Andy Cooke has warned action will be taken against any fans who...
Shelina321 RT @bradleycoombes7: Liverpool fans celebrate trophy lift after 30 year wait https://t.co/WOwS0BQPwG Fans already outside the ground , I… 10 minutes ago

Jonny Kane -40 points if you ask me Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield despite police order to stay home https://t.co/KZzUojVHkn 27 minutes ago

Bree Laughlin Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield despite police order to stay home https://t.co/BgqiGaV9Hv 29 minutes ago

👑§åñÐ¥ þêrêrå👑 "Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield despite police order to stay home" https://t.co/rTEu3wdq1e 31 minutes ago

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay away: Large group of sup… https://t.co/d6I5nqvGks 32 minutes ago

The Manor House B&B RT @GranadaReports: 🔴 Liverpool fans have gathered outside Anfield despite warnings to stay at home as Liverpool mark their Premier League… 33 minutes ago

Phil Vasquez You gotta be a special kind of stupid. I'm a huge sports fan. I watch more sports from around the world than any pe… https://t.co/c1pJdxtpQZ 44 minutes ago


Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title triumph responsibly

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to be aware of Covid-19 safety guidelines around gatherings as the Reds prepare to get their hands on the league title following Wednesday's game..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Dozens of Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrated their team's victory by holding a parade in a traditional ancient Thai style. The supporters dressed in the old kingdom Ayutthaya period warrior..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published
Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules

Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules

Home Secretary Priti Patel urges people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions in place after Liverpool fans crowded together to celebrate the team winning the Premier League.Speaking to the BBC’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published