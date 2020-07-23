Global  
 

Santa Clara County District Attorney Says He Will No Longer Seek Death Penalty
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Wednesday he will no longer seeking the death sentence in capital murder cases.

Len Ramirez reports it is part of a series of new reforms.

