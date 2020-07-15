Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio governor: Masks must be worn statewide, starts Thursday
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Ohio governor: Masks must be worn statewide, starts Thursday

Ohio governor: Masks must be worn statewide, starts Thursday

Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a mandatory mask order will be expanded statewide to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As chris just mentioned..ohio governor mike dewine handed down an order of his own today.

Ohio's mask mandate will expand statewide starting tomorrow evening.

It applies to people 10 and older when you're out in public or can't follow social distancing rules.

It will ?not?

Be required for children under 10 or anyone who has a medical condition that keeps them from wearing one.

The governor's first attempt at a statewide mandate inside businesses drew backlash..but after ordering a mandate in 19 counties last week..he says there are signs the spread is slowing in those areas.

Dewine says the new mandate will be enforced by state and




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Alabama Governor Makes Masks Mandatory Statewide

Alabama Governor Makes Masks Mandatory Statewide Watch VideoAlabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced almost everyone in the state will have to wear a mask in...
Newsy - Published

Defiance deepens as Georgia governor blocks local mask rules

ATLANTA (AP) — Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Brian...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Arkansas to require face masks to combat coronavirus surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order Thursday requiring people to...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

DebR_Sentinel

Debbie Rogers RT @sentineltribune: COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a mandatory mask order will be expanded statewide… 8 hours ago

GeorgeHazuda

George Hazuda RT @KDKA: MANDATORY MASK ORDER: Ohio's governor is ordering that masks be worn statewide to slow the spread of the coronavirus. https://t.c… 8 hours ago

cms4451

Carolyn Scruggs @SaskiaPopescu I’d rather not thank you. Especially today when Ohio Governor mandated that all of Ohio must wear m… https://t.co/wUW8TPPQpG 11 hours ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Says Masks Must Be Worn Statewide https://t.co/nHhVQP5iwC https://t.co/mPKnH2WQBX 11 hours ago

ChrisMullooly

Chris Mullooly RT @FOX55FortWayne: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a mandatory mask order will be expanded statewide to slow the spread of… 11 hours ago

DemiP816

Demi OHIO BREAKING: Governor Mike DeWine has issued a statewide mask order beginning tomorrow at 6 pm. Masks must be… https://t.co/0aaVLCu6nG 12 hours ago

CMulloolyFOX55

Chris Mullooly Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a mandatory mask order will be expanded statewide to slow the spread… https://t.co/3LvVZsCnVp 12 hours ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that a mandatory mask order will be expanded statewide to slow the spread… https://t.co/yJfFUZd5GO 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Indiana's Governor to Issue Statewide Mask Mandate [Video]

Indiana's Governor to Issue Statewide Mask Mandate

Masks will be mandatory throughout Indiana as of July 27 under an Executive Order that Governor Eric Holcomb plans to sign on Thursday.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Masks mandatory across Ohio starting 6 p.m. Thursday [Video]

Masks mandatory across Ohio starting 6 p.m. Thursday

Gov. Mike DeWine's masking order no longer applies only to the counties that appear red on the Ohio Department of Health's state risk map, he announced Wednesday. It's statewide.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:40Published
Gov. Newsom Applauds Pres. Trump For Wearing A Mask [Video]

Gov. Newsom Applauds Pres. Trump For Wearing A Mask

The governor also announced new large contract with a China company for more PPE.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:20Published