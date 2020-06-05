Kelly Clarkson says this year has been 'challenging' and 'overwhelming'
Kelly Clarkson has had a "challenging" and "overwhelming" year, amid the coronavirus pandemic and her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Kelly Clarkson lost hope during 'challenging, overwhelming' yearKelly Clarkson has confessed to at times losing hope amid a tough 2020.
Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson and Others to Get Walk of Fame Star in 2021Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson and Others to Get Walk of Fame Star in 2021 The 'Baywatch' star and the singer have been announced as two of the 35 names set to be immortalized on the famous star-studded..
LL Cool J, Janelle Monae, Kelly Clarkson & More Demand Action After Officers Shove 75-Year-Old Man | THR NewsOutraged artists and activists took to social media on Thursday (June 4) to demand swift action after a video emerged of officers from the Buffalo Police Department shoving an unarmed 75-year-old man..