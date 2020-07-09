Global  
 

UK PM dismisses independence push for Scotland
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
UK PM dismisses independence push for Scotland

UK PM dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the "strength of the union", using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus crisis highlights benefits of Union

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus crisis highlights benefits of Union

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the coronavirus crisis has shown the benefits of the Union working together as he arrived in Orkney.He said the strength of the UK has been critical in the response to Covid-19 and spoke about his desire to "build back better" after the pandemic.

PM: Making masks mandatory "right thing to do"

PM: Making masks mandatory "right thing to do"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says introducing the mandatory wearing of face masks and coverings in retail environments in England tomorrow is the "right thing to do" to reduce the incidence of coronavirus.

PM: Merits of the Union shown through Covid outbreak

PM: Merits of the Union shown through Covid outbreak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the coronavirus crisis has proven the "merits of the Union" during a visit to Orkney today. Asked about a possible second Scottish independence vote, Mr Johnson added that the Union was a "fantastically strong institution" and that a "once in a generation" referendum had already been held in 2014.

Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union

Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland.

Coronavirus: What are the rules for face masks or face coverings?

 England will follow Scotland by making face coverings compulsory in shops.
UK government responsible for better coronavirus outcome in Scotland, minister claims

 Brandon Lewis downplays role of devolved nations
Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

A new report casts Russia as a hostile power that poses a significant threat to the UK and the West on many fronts.

UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland

UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland

Growing backing for Scotland's leader and disapproval of Brexit are driving renewed support for independence from the UK.

