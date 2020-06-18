Stocks Point Lower Thursday on Higher Jobless Claims
Stocks were lower Thursday as first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in four months.
Stocks Drift Higher Friday After Rough ThursdayRis sentiment was weak but detectable.
Investors cautious on virus rise, jobless dataStocks were little changed Thursday after a spike in new COVID-19 cases and stubbornly high levels of joblessness made for a skittish trading day. Conway G. Gittens has more.
Equity indices close 2 pc higher, banking stocks lead rallyEquity benchmark indices shrugged off border tensions between India and China and closed 2 per cent higher on Thursday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally. The BSE S and P Sensex closed..