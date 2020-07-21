Global  
 

Democrats reject 'piecemeal' approach to coronavirus relief
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, shut down the idea of passing a temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits separate from a larger coronavirus relief package, telling reporters on Thursday that they do not want to pass measures piecemeal.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Republicans in 'disarray' over unemployment benefits -Pelosi [Video]

Republicans in 'disarray' over unemployment benefits -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said Republicans' 'disarray' is causing harm to American families.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:06Published

Pelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in Portland

 Pelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in Portland
 
USATODAY.com

Pelosi, Schumer call on GOP for better virus relief

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined forces Thursday to call on Republicans to put forth a better relief package for..
USATODAY.com
Trump census order targets illegal migrants [Video]

Trump census order targets illegal migrants

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that targets migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn. Gavino Garay produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt [Video]

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt

[NFA] Police said a protest turned into a riot in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, and demonstrators nationwide took to the streets in solidarity with racial justice activists opposed to federal intervention in their cities. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election [Video]

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election

(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage over President Donald Trump in the polls. A look at history reveals that while Biden's clearly the favorite, his victory is not assured in an unprecedented election. 1.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Democrats have gone ‘stone cold left,’ want to turn America into ‘Venezuela on steroids’ – Trump

 President Donald Trump has called on the Republican-held Senate to kill a bill that would overturn his controversial travel ban. The Democrats, he said, want to..
WorldNews

America 'staring down the barrel of martial law', Oregon senator warns

 America is “staring down the barrel of martial law” as it approaches the presidential election, a US senator from Oregon has warned as Donald Trump cracks..
WorldNews

U.S. Warns Russia, China and Iran Are Trying to Interfere in the Election. Democrats Say It’s Far Worse.

 The government statement was short on details, reminiscent of the vague warnings in 2016 that, in retrospect, failed to seize the attention of officials and..
NYTimes.com

Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader

Amy Schumer shares pregnancy story in 'Expecting Amy'

 Amy Schumer shares the details of her difficult pregnancy with son Gene in the docuseries "Expecting Amy" on HBO Max. The three-episode series was shot in part..
USATODAY.com
Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’ [Video]

Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the federal crackdown on on anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon 'despicable' and said it would backfire on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Explosive UFO report in NYT mentions 'off-world vehicles not made on this Earth'

 The New York Times is reporting that the Pentagon's secretive UFO unit is going to make some of its findings public. And the newspaper said one consultant to the..
WorldNews
Indian immigrants hold equality rally demanding immigration law reform [Video]

Indian immigrants hold equality rally demanding immigration law reform

A group of Indians on H-1B visa held a rally in Washington DC demanding immigration reforms to benefit those in the country legally. "I am 17 year old, after turning 18 I am not underneath my dad's protection anymore, that means I will be deported back to India, but this state (US) is my home," said a teen protester. "My dad is here on H-1B visa that means he is hired by employer and that employer takes portion of his salary that is really detrimental growth of his carrier and mine too, even though I have skill to work, but I am not allowed to, because of my green card status", a teen protester added. Protestors held placards that read, 'Hate Has No Home Here', 'Senator Durbin Hates Indian Immigrants' and 'Racism is a Disease'. H-1B visa holders, whose children and spouses get H4-dependent visas, are asking that H4 children should be given green cards. "These are taxpaying law abiding skilled immigrants who are already in the country for many years, doctors, engineers, scientists professors, and they're stuck in the long green card backlog which will span 150 years. What we are doing here is protesting Senetor Durban's hold on the bill yesterday and he is making sure that Indian immigrants who are already here would not get equal treatment under the law, which is unfair," said Aman Kapoor, Immigration Voice president. It is noted that the High Skilled Immigrants Act has passed the House but not the Senate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:09Published

Live Coronavirus News Updates

 Known cases surpassed four million in the United States. The White House and Senate Republicans neared agreement on a proposal for the next round of virus..
NYTimes.com

