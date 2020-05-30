Sen. Leader McConnell Set To Unveil Stimulus Package
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to unveil a $1 trillion stimulus package later today.
Senate Dems Unveil Plan for Extension of Federal Unemployment BenefitsSenate Dems Unveil Plan for Extension of Federal Unemployment Benefits The plan was proposed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday. Sen. Chuck Schumer,..
McGrath Defeats Booker In KentuckyAmy McGrath won the Democratic primary to face GOP Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.
McGrath is a former fighter pilot and 2018 House candidate backed by the US Senate Democrats'..
McConnell: Senate Will Talk About Economic Relief To Americans In 'About A Month'Business Insider reports Americans will have to wait a bit longer to find out if they can expect another check from the US government.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that..