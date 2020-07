Report: Orioles Willing To Share Camden Yards With Blue Jays, Governor Hogan And Maryland Still Need To Sign Off Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 minutes ago Report: Orioles Willing To Share Camden Yards With Blue Jays, Governor Hogan And Maryland Still Need To Sign Off Reports indicate that the organization has granted permission to the Toronto Blue Jays to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards for their home games this season as long as they agree to certain conditions. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Orioles host Nationals on Monday night



After months and months of waiting, things start to get back to some sort of normalcy on Monday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. We finally have an actual baseball game... in the summer... under.. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:56 Published 3 days ago