Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford



Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by posting 78 not out on the final day to help the hosts to a lead of 311, then claimed two wickets as they bowled their opponents out for 198 and levelled the #raisethebat series at 1-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970