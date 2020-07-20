Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jofra Archer English cricketer
Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35Published
Jofra Archer: England bowler reports racist abuse and says sport is 'fickle'England's Jofra Archer says sport is "fickle" and reveals he has reported racist abuse on social media before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News
Archer says sport is 'fickle' and reports racist social media abuseEngland bowler Jofra Archer speaks about the "fickle" nature of sport and says he's reported racist social media abuse before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News
Archer available for final Test after second negative Covid-19 testEngland bowler Jofra Archer returns a second negative Covid-19 test and is available for selection for the final Test against West Indies.
BBC News
Joe Root England cricketer
Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01Published
Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
'Stokes is Mr Incredible - we are in the presence of greatness'Captain Joe Root says England are "in the presence of greatness" after Ben Stokes' match-winning performance against West Indies.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this