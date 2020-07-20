Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:10s - Published
Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'

Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'

Joe Root is confident Jofra Archer is ready to play the series-deciding test against the Windies and brands the online abuse the fast bowler has received as 'disgusting'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jofra Archer Jofra Archer English cricketer

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad [Video]

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad

James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:35Published

Jofra Archer: England bowler reports racist abuse and says sport is 'fickle'

 England's Jofra Archer says sport is "fickle" and reveals he has reported racist abuse on social media before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Archer says sport is 'fickle' and reports racist social media abuse

 England bowler Jofra Archer speaks about the "fickle" nature of sport and says he's reported racist social media abuse before the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Archer available for final Test after second negative Covid-19 test

 England bowler Jofra Archer returns a second negative Covid-19 test and is available for selection for the final Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Joe Root Joe Root England cricketer

Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern [Video]

Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern

Captain Joe Root revealed that star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has excelledwith bat and ball in the series, was an injury concern. Stokes pulled up indiscomfort midway through his final over of the second Test and, despiteinsisting at the time it was merely a case of tiredness, there are questionmarks over his readiness to play a full part with the ball.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes [Video]

We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes

ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CRICKETERS JOE ROOT, BEN STOKES AND PHIL SIMMONS AFTER ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES IN SECOND TEST SHOWS:

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:01Published
Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford [Video]

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford

Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by posting 78 not out on the final day to help the hosts to a lead of 311, then claimed two wickets as they bowled their opponents out for 198 and levelled the #raisethebat series at 1-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

'Stokes is Mr Incredible - we are in the presence of greatness'

 Captain Joe Root says England are "in the presence of greatness" after Ben Stokes' match-winning performance against West Indies.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @timesofindia: #ENGvWI @JofraArcher ready to play but @benstokes38 might not bowl, says @root66 Read: https://t.co/BkaFj5kXv8 https://… 8 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India #ENGvWI @JofraArcher ready to play but @benstokes38 might not bowl, says @root66 Read: https://t.co/BkaFj5kXv8 https://t.co/21wl4AxDDA 24 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times England vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jofra Archer ready to play but Stokes might not bowl, says Root https://t.co/O4EjVvjQE9 57 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Cricket: Archer ready to play but Stokes might not bowl, says Root https://t.co/59SSDL4Q1U https://t.co/WxaHxNLsFa 59 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: Archer ready to play but Stokes might not bowl https://t.co/WsaAxToXcC 1 hour ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports Archer ready to play but Stokes might not bowl https://t.co/WsaAxToXcC 1 hour ago

TheYorkerBall

Abhijeet ♞ Archer is ready to play he's fit and has been firing in nets but Stokes might not bowl but whatever bowling options… https://t.co/NSzxAwELSN 2 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Cricket: Archer ready to play but Stokes might not bowl, says Root https://t.co/QDmWH1qsPL https://t.co/iyXjzPjeRz 2 hours ago