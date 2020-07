Halo Infinite: Studio hopes to 'get it right' Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:16s - Published 2 minutes ago Halo Infinite: Studio hopes to 'get it right' Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and head of 343 Industries Bonnie Ross speak to the BBC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Halo Infinite: Studio hopes to 'get it right' for Xbox Series X Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and head of 343 Industries Bonnie Ross speak to the BBC.

BBC News - Published 37 minutes ago