Nearly 3,500 Health Experts Sign Open Letter Defending Dr. Anthony Fauci

Thousands of current and former public health officials have banded together in defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The letter was organized by the Center for Science in the Public Interest and addressed to President Donald Trump.

Fauci has faced repeated criticism from Trump, who most recently called him an “alarmist” for his bleak assessments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The open letter refuted Trump’s criticism, saying Fauci has been “one of the world’s most trusted scientists on COVID-19.” Center for Science in the Public Interest They also chastised Trump for attempting to “marginalize” Fauci, saying he was creating a “dangerous distraction” during a time when “open” discussion is imperative.

