Tech Report: Kids' screen time increased, Microsoft growth

And the time kids spend on screens is skyrocketing during the pandemic.

A Michigan study finds mean people are addicted to social media.

Kids spend on screens is skyrocketing during the pandemic.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

One survey of more than 3,000 parents found that screen time for their kids had increased by 500% during the pandemic.

Kids were already spending far more time than recommended with screens before the pandemic, and had been for years.

Much of the time on screens is spent on tiktok, youtube and video games.

******* microsoft revenue grew 13% despite the coronavirus.

The closing of microsoft's physical stores cut into earnings.

Microsoft's intelligent cloud business segment, which includes the azure public cloud, windows server, sql server, github and enterprise services was up 17 percent from a year ago.

****** according to a study from michigan state and cal state fullerton the more a person enjoys making people angry or embarrassed, the more likely they are to be addicted to social media.

The study followed nearly 500 college students and tracked their social media habits; how long did they spend on the platforms and how did they engage with them.

They found that the more addicted to social media a student was, the more likely they were to be aggressive and engage in cyber bullying.

******* chipotle's digital sales soared 216% during the second quarter as more customers ordered their burritos online.

But overall sales still fell as restaurants were closed.

The chain will start tweaking delivery prices to offset the commission fees charged by third-party