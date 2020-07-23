KSU announces opening plan

a mix of in person and online

It'll follow other area universities by ending fall semester classes before thanksgiving.

K-s-u says residence halls will open august first...and students will move in over a three week period.

The first day of classes will be on a saugust 15th.

The university will use a mix of face- to-face and virtual learning.

The school says face-to-face instruction and on- campus living will end on november 20th with all final exams online.

Remember...earlier this month...k-s-u learned its conference the s-i- a-c is suspending all fall sports.

