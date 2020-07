Mississippi Food Network responds to increased demand due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has left hundreds of people without a job and some wondering how to feed their families.

DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDMEMICTHE MISSISSIPPI FOOD NETWORK HASHAD AN INCREASE DEMAND OFMORE THAN A MILLION POUNDS OFFOOD PERMONTH.STACEY CAIN-MS FOOD NETWORK39-43"THAT EQUALS ABOUT 800 THOUSANDMEALS." FOR MONTHS THEORGANIZATION HAS BEENWORKING WITH FOOD AGENICES TOSET UP MOBILE FOOD PANTRIES ANDCONTACTLESS PICKUP FOR FAMILIES.

THEY SAY EVENTHOUGH THENEED HAS INCREASED SO HAS THEHELP.1:34-1:41"THROUGH PRIVATE DONATIONSCOMMUNITYPARTNERS EVERYONE HAS REALLYSTEPPED UP."TYPICALLY VOLUNTEERS CAN HELP INTHEWAREHOUSE BUT COVID HAS IMPACTEDTHAT ASWELL.

THE ORGANIZATION ISKEEPING STAFF ONLYON SITE SO THEY DON'T HAVE ANOUTBREAK ANDHAVE TO SHUT DOWN.1:06-1:14"WE HAVE EXTRA HELP WITH TEMPWORKERSAND WE ALL PUT ON DIFFERENT HATSAND GETTHE JOB DONE."WITH MANY SCHOOLS CHOSING TODELAY THEIRSTART DATES OR TURN TO VIRTUALLEARNING FAMILIES WITH SCHOOLAGED CHILDREN WHOWOULD NORMALLLY BE FED AT SCHOOLARE NOWHAVING TO TURN FOR MORE HELP.2:33-2:44"TYPICALLY DURING BACKPACKPROGRAMSBUT WERE SEEING FAMILIES NEEDHELP SO WERE DOING FOOD BOXES TOKEEP THEMFED."THE MISSISISPPI FOOD NETWORKDUSUALLYTAKES DONAITONS OF NONPERISHABLE FOODSBUT IS ONLY ASKING FOR MONETARYDONATIONSRIGHT NOW TO KEEP EVERYTHING INTHE WAREHOUSE SAFE ANDSANITIZED.ALLIE WARE 16 WAPT NEWS.THE 16 WAPT TURKEY DRIVE ISSTILL A FEWMONTHS AWAY BUT THE MISSISSIPPI