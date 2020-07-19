Global  
 

Gov. Tim Walz Signs Police Accountability Bill Into Law
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:04s
The bill includes a ban on neck restraints, like the one Derek Chauvin used on George Floyd, leading to his death.

Reg Chapman reports (1:04) WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 23, 2020

Minnesota governor signs police reform bill, critics say it doesn’t go far enough

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday signed a police reform bill into law that includes a ban on neck...
FOXNews.com



