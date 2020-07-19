Gov. Tim Walz Signs Police Accountability Bill Into Law
The bill includes a ban on neck restraints, like the one Derek Chauvin used on George Floyd, leading to his death.
Reg Chapman reports (1:04) WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 23, 2020
Walz Signs Police Reform Bill Into LawWhile some are excited about the bi-partisan police reform bill, there are others who say it doesn't go far enough, reports Reg Chapman (2:14).WCCO 4 News At 5 - July 23, 2020
Walz Signs Police Accountability Bill Into LawThe bill includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis, Reg Chapman reports (2:08). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 23, 2020
Gov. Walz Joins Esme Murphy In StudioGov. Tim Walz is live in studio Sunday to discuss police reform, the bonding bill and more (6:55).WCCO Sunday Morning – July 19, 2020