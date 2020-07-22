Drive Thru Supplies

School supplies are available for Starkville students to pick up at Emerson family school on louisville street Saturday.

School supplies are available for starkville students.

Families need to plan to drive through to pick them up.

It's happening saturday in the circle drive at the emerson family school on louisville street.

Victoria king is a family specialist with the starkville oktibbeha county school district.

She says making sure students receive school supplies is just as important this year.

This event annually helps parents and the parents are always excited for this event to come around.

So i think this is something they look forward to year round.

Starkville families can drive through on saturday between 10 am and noon.

