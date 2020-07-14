Global  
 

Which Is The Most Effective Face Mask?
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 04:04s - Published
KDKA's Meghan Schiller experimnted with different types of face masks to see which is the most effective at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

8 new rules for face masks that come into force on July 24

8 new rules for face masks that come into force on July 24 The Government has published official guidance for how to wear a face mask and keep it effective
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Engineers design reusable silicone rubber face mask with N95 filter

Engineers design reusable silicone rubber face mask with N95 filter Washington DC (UPI) Jul 09, 2020 Researchers said Thursday that they have developed a resusable...
Terra Daily - Published

Harris Teeter, Publix to soon require face masks

Harris Teeter and Publix will require all shoppers to wear face coverings, starting next week, as the...
bizjournals - Published


Home-made face masks need layers to be effective [Video]

Home-made face masks need layers to be effective

Homemade face masks likely need at least two layers to curb Covid-19 spread,according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal. It foundpreferably three layers of cloth were needed to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Face coverings will be mandatory in shops from Friday [Video]

Face coverings will be mandatory in shops from Friday

Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops and supermarkets fromFriday. Initially many experts and authorities, including the World HealthOrganisation (WHO), suggested face coverings were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
NFL Wants to See More Face Masks This Season as It Requires Fans to Wear Them to Attend Games [Video]

NFL Wants to See More Face Masks This Season as It Requires Fans to Wear Them to Attend Games

A face mask usually means a penalty in football, but the NFL says if fans want to attend games in person this season, it’s a requirement. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published